A hybrid for the new age

What do you think the best three qualities of a super model are?

Confidence, charisma, will power.

Law then modelling then awards in modelling then acting then awards in acting; where do you think this journey is going?

Honestly, I never really question my journey with where, how, when. I absolutely enjoy the thrill of working hard and seizing the opportunities and the rest is how beautifully Allah keeps paving my path.

The news says you are doing your second drama with Mohib Mirza tell us something about that role?

Well, it’s different than both of my prior roles. Let’s just say with every project and every image, I want to bring out a different personality of a woman. This one would mostly be led by ambition.

You have done one short film which has won quite a lot of international acclaim and that is ‘Jamun Ka Darkht.’ Is this the start of a film career as well?

Why not? Movies, imagery, drama, books, writing and singing are all forms of art and as an artist, I take great pleasure in not just bringing my craft to the audience but performing it with excellence.

You have been seen as an advocate for our culture in your recent interviews what do you think needs to change about it?

I think that’s a broad scoped question, There’s a lot of things that can be altered to see more. But If I had to take a start, I’d like our younger generation to be made close and more engaging towards our art and culture. Via education and art and any other platforms. I think embracing and loving our culture is a significant corner stone to see inspiration and opinions about it. Without it it’s, “out of sight out of mind”.

As an actress and supermodel hybrid do you think the future will have more people like you saddling both the fields?

Well, absolutely! But more importantly, I’d like the young women of my society understand that the key word here is hybrid. I combined my skills, they aren’t just bound to these standards. I’d love to watch them raise the bar higher.

Who is your biggest inspiration which you draw strength from in your surroundings?

My biggest inspiration roots from my family. As for the idea of drawing strength, I believe You’re a powerhouse, all you do is believe that there is Allah behind you every step.

Have you on purpose decided to turn exclusive as we don’t see you attending many events besides work?

Not really, I do however consider my energy and presence very precious as I believe everyone should and other than work I choose to invest it in people and places where I nurture the best. While I am extremely social, I do believe work and personal life should have a separation in order for you to value life, love and laughter.

How do you prepare for a shoot for a drama? How is it different from preparing for a fashion shoot?

Well, for starters both of them have bound me to strict skincare and sleep routines. But other than that, my morning routine starts from being grateful and never missing a confident ted talk with myself in the mirror.

There are many young girls looking up to figures like you. What advice would you like to give them?

While I can tell them a lot of experience drawn things, I’d want them to fully live their own experiences however I think dreaming big is a part of every good/bad/mediocre experience so always believe in when Iqbal sahib said, “Tu shaheen hai basera kar, Paharon ki chattanon pe.”