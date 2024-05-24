Sarah Rashid meets Attaul Haq Qasmi

The Executive Director of Alhamra Arts Council, Sarah Rashid, had a productive meeting with the acclaimed columnist, educationist and former Chairman of Alhamra, Attaul Haq Qasmi.

The discussion centred on various matters concerning the arts and culture, as well as the future progress of Alhamra.

Both Sarah Rashid and Attaul Haq Qasmi shared their insights and visions for the continued growth and enrichment of Alhamra. The meeting highlighted the importance of sustaining cultural heritage while embracing innovative approaches to promote the arts within the community.

Sarah Rashid expressed her gratitude for Qasmi’s valuable contributions and ongoing support for Alhamra. She stated, “It was an honour to engage with Mr Qasmi, whose expertise and passion for the arts have significantly shaped Alhamra’s legacy. Our discussion reaffirms our commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural environment that nurtures creativity and artistic excellence.”

Attaul Haq Qasmi also shared his thoughts on Alhamra’s role in the cultural landscape. He remarked, “Alhamra has always been a cornerstone of artistic and cultural expression in Lahore. Its dedication to promoting the arts and nurturing young talent is unparalleled. I am confident that under Ms. Rashid’s leadership, Alhamra will continue to thrive and inspire future generations.”

The meeting concluded with a shared vision for Alhamra’s future, emphasising the institution’s role as a beacon of cultural and artistic endeavours in Lahore and beyond.