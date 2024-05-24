I fast every Friday: Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood A-lister Rajkummar Rao has revealed that he practices fasting every Friday to keep up with his late mother’s tradition. During a recent promotional outing for his upcoming film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, actor Rajkummar Rao revealed a practice that he picked up from his late mother, who passed away in 2016. Rao disclosed, “I keep a fast on Fridays. It is something my mother would do for Santoshi Maa. I started following her ever since I was a kid… since I was 16.” “And it has been a part of my life,” added the ‘Queen’ actor. Further addressing the challenge that he faces due to fasting, given his nature of work, Rao explained, “Sometimes, I do not eat any meals, and sometimes, when I am working and I need to put in a lot of energy that day, I have one meal at night.” Despite this, the actor wants to remain committed to honour his mother’s traditions. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rao is awaiting the release of his next film, the sports drama ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.