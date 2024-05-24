YDA President suspended by Punjab Government

The Punjab government has taken decisive action, suspending Shoaib Niazi, President of the Young Doctors Association (YDA)Punjab. Niazi, stationed at Gangaram Hospital, has been directed to report to the Health Department following allegations of illegal entry into a post-graduation course.

According to the Punjab Health Department, Niazi’s training was incomplete, and his appointment did not adhere to the Central Induction Policy. The suspension comes in response to a formal complaint lodged against Niazi. In retaliation, Shoaib Khan Niazi denounced the action as a reprisal for his vocal protests against the government’s policies. He warned of a robust response from the Young Doctors Association in the face of this decision. As tensions escalate between the government and medical professionals, the repercussions of Niazi’s suspension reverberate across Punjab’s healthcare landscape.