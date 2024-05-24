Health Concerns

Congo fever, also known as Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), has once again reared its ugly head, this time in Peshawar. This deadly viral disease, transmitted through ticks, has the potential to cause widespread panic and devastation if not addressed swiftly; highlighting the need for vigilance and quick response to prevent a full-blown outbreak.

Preventive measures have already been issued in a national advisory, but simply expecting the masses to avoid contact with animals, especially when Eid-ul-Adha stands around the corner does not befit a state that has repeatedly gone down the same road. The economic impact of such outbreaks can also be significant, with businesses and industries suffering due to disruptions in trade and commerce.

Livestock farmers wait all year for this religious event and have extensively invested in their animals. Therefore, the onus lies largely on the provincial ministries to come up with a line of action that provides updated information and approved medicines to reduce the risks associated with the virus.

Wasn’t it just last year when an outbreak in Balochistan had mercilessly chosen healthcare professionals as sitting ducks? Because of its high mortality, CCHF cannot be treated as a joke, at least in Pakistan, whose public healthcare remains perpetually languished. That our doctors are often forced to choose between the lives of their patients and their safety as they face chronic shortages of even the most basic equipment is an open secret. However, since we have yet to come out of the shadows of the pandemic years, it would be better to be on our toes instead of letting a full-blown emergency kick the air out of our public healthcare system.

Nevertheless, the public would also have to play a crucial role in ensuring a tab on the situation. These numbers can very easily get out of hand. By following the recommended preventive measures, such as wearing protective clothing, using acaricides and examining themselves for ticks, those in the livestock industry can protect themselves and their communities from further contamination. We cannot afford to sit back and expect others to take care of our safety. *