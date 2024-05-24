Free Press

Another day and another journalist gets ready to bite the dust for his unforgivable crime: staying loyal to his duty. As a critically injured Nasrullah Gadani, a Sindhi reporter, gets airlifted to Karachi from Rahim Yar Khan (thanks to the benevolence shown by philanthropist Saad Edhi), there’s no telling till when his high spirits will be able to withstand wounds left by bullets sprayed on him on Tuesday.

Only last week, another of his fellow media person lost his life to similar wounds in Muzaffargarh. Earlier this month, Khuzdar Press Club President was killed in a car bombing, ironically when the world was busy commemorating the international day for press freedom.

All three tragedies were met with rounds of condemnations and, a series of inquiries ordered by the executive while the law enforcement authorities promised strict action against the culprits. No such development has, to date, been reported. It comes as little surprise that Pakistan remains comfortable in its consistent position as one of the most dangerous places for journalism. Often considered the fourth estate, journalism plays a crucial role in democracy by providing the public with information and holding those in power accountable. However, even attempting to stand up to these expectations means one is ready for a ghastly attack.

These heinous acts do not threaten the life of a single individual but, in reality, manage to strike at the heart of press freedom and freedom of expression. Because of similar modes de operandis and an unignorable frequency, they appear to have become a pattern to silence those who seek to speak the truth. Journalists operating in Pakistan often find themselves in the crossfire of various powerful entities, including political parties, militant groups, and other vested interests.

The environment of fear and intimidation created by these threats severely compromises the ability of journalists to do their jobs effectively. It is high time that the government pays some serious attention to security and safety concerns and let its actions establish its priorities. Hollow platitudes would not win the confidence of media professionals who try hard to remain free and vibrant and close their eyes to the Damoclean sword hanging above their heads. *