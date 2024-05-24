Every aspect of public welfare is my priority: CM Punjab

“Every aspect of public welfare is my priority. I want to take all measures for the welfare of people,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a meeting with a delegation of alternate executive directors of Asian Development Bank (ADB), including Noor Ahmed, Kiiko Takahashi, Alberto Cordon Borja, Mushomi Marufi Khan, Yong Yi and Ehtesham Khattak. She added, “Work on health, education, infrastructure and information technology is in full swing.” She highlighted, “We are also working for price stabilization and inflation control.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “After assuming power, it was felt that we are far behind in providing basic needs to the people.” She added, “Most of the cities do not have waste management system and landfill site, though it is partially functioning in some of the cities.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We want to bring sustainable and efficient waste management system in every city, though bringing sewerage system for a huge population of Punjab is a big challenge.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Matters related to filtration plants are being entrusted to a single department.” She highlighted, “Attention is being paid to the construction, repair and rehabilitation of roads across the province.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif further briefed the visiting delegation,” Public sector education system needs to be overhauled.” She said,” We are categorizing schools based on their performance.” She added, “Teacher training and enrollment projects are also underway.”

The Chief Minister apprised the ADB delegation, “Up to 15,000 patients are being benefited daily from field hospitals.” She added, “Free medicine is being delivered to 2 lakh patients suffering from fatal diseases at their doorsteps.” She highlighted, “In precious Government, the provision of free medicine was brutally suppressed.”

Madam Chief Minister explained, “Health infrastructure is changing, hospitals and health centers are being revamped.” She said, “The shortage of doctors in hospitals will be met.” She added, “I was very happy to see good arrangements in Holy Family Hospital, Pindi yesterday.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif explained, “For the first time, cardiology and Paeds treatment facilities are being introduced in the districts.” She added, “We will provide enough treatment facilities in every district so that no one will have to go to other cities.” Madam Chief Minister highlighted, “Air Ambulance Service is being launched for emergency transfer of cardiology and other general patients to big hospitals in time.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif apprised the delegates, “IT courses are being conducted in TEVTA for the skill development of youth.” She said,” Companies from other countries, including China, are showing interest in Pakistan’s first IT city.”

Madam Chief Minister explained, “Nawaz Sharif is making IT City tax free for 10 years.” She vowed, “In next 5 years, IT cities will be built in other cities on an emergency basis.” The visiting ADB delegation was also briefed, “Work on shrimp farming is going on, and a comprehensive Kisan Card for farmers is being introduced. “She said, “Projects are underway to benefit from solar energy.” She added, “Focusing on clean energy, electric bikes are being launched for girls.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Under the low cost housing scheme in Punjab, a common man will have his own roof. “She added, “Special cards will be issued for special persons.” Madam Chief Minister said, “We are fully focussed on revenue generation. We will not increase taxes but will increase tax net.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif explained, “A huge budget is required for the welfare of 13 crore people.” She added, “A woman is not just a part of a society but is equal to the whole of society.” She noted,”5000 complaints have been redressed from the world’s first virtual women police station.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Becoming the Chief Minister was not easy but an uphill task.” She added, “It is very painful for me that the deprived sections of the society are going through bad conditions.”

Madam Chief Minister said,” I like to serve people, I go home every evening full of happiness. “She explained,” Shahbaz Sharif, as the Chief Minister, took Punjab to the heights of development, but it cannot be described in terms of development in the previous period.”

Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed to work together for the development and welfare of people of Punjab. Kiiko Takahashi said, “Punjab is fully supported in its journey of development.” She added, “”It would be nice to see Pakistan prosperous.” She highlighted, “We want to be Punjab’s partner in the journey of development and prosperity. “She explained, “I was eager to see Punjab, I was happy to see the security and other arrangements.” Moshumi Marufi Khan said, “Seeing Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Chief Minister gave me a pleasant sensation of real change in Punjab.” She added, “As a woman, Maryam Nawaz Sharif can understand and solve people’s problems in a better way.” Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, and Secretary P&D, Dr. Asif Tufail attended the meeting.