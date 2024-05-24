PM to visit China in first week of June

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to travel to China in the first week of June as part of his government’s efforts to seek greater cooperation from Beijing to pull the country out of economic troubles.

This will be Shehbaz’s first visit to Beijing since he returned to the Prime Minister’s Office after the February 8 elections. Official sources said that the prime minister will kick off his three day trip to China from June 4. During the visit he will meet the top Chinese leadership including President Xi Jinping.

Ahead of the visit, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal already travelled to Beijing. Dar co-chaired the strategic dialogue with his Chinese counterpart where both countries agreed to deepen their cooperation and vowed not to let incidents such as the one targeting Chinese engineers disrupt their ties. At least five Chinese engineers were killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up near Besham targeting the Chinese convoy.

This was the latest attack targeting Chinese nationals and raised concerns in China about the safety and security of their citizens working in Pakistan. The joint statement issued after the strategic dialogue said both countries would bring to justice all those who were behind the terrorist attack. They also made it clear that such attacks would not undermine their bilateral cooperation.

Security of Chinese nationals and China’s interests has become a major issue in recent years. Although China publically never said things that might embarrass Pakistan, privately it did raise concerns over the security arrangements. The agenda of the prime minister’s visit to China is wide-ranging. However, the primary focus will be on initiating the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and seeking restructuring of the $15 billion loan China gave for setting up power plants in the country.