Pak-China Institute conducts vocational training for local students

Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT&VI) at Gwadar University conducted skilled-based training for the local students.

The students of the Hotel Management and Hospitality department participated in the training. At the first step, the Institute has completed their four-month internship at Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) and China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC).

The internship program was designed for the students of Maritime & Port Management to provide them with invaluable hands-on experience and exposure to real-world business operations within the dynamic environment of Gwadar Port.

Under the guidance of industry experts and seasoned professionals, the students had the opportunity to immerse themselves in various aspects of port management, logistics, and maritime operations.

During the internship program, the students actively participated in a wide range of activities, including but not limited to port operations, logistics management, and infrastructure development.

Prof. Dr. Syed Manzoor Ahmed, Executive Director of PCT&VI expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the internship program. As the Gwadar Port continues to play a pivotal role in regional trade and connectivity, the successful completion of this internship program underscores the commitment of the Pak-China Technical & Vocational Institute to nurturing talent and fostering industry partnerships.

Meanwhile, according to the UG’s statement, another group of students from Hotel Management & Hospitality Complete Internship completed an internship at China Business Center. During the internship, the students were immersed in various aspects of business management, hospitality services, and customer relations.