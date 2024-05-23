Meezan Bank, IBA-CEIF hold a graduation ceremony for Meezan Justuju

The graduation ceremony for the flagship Islamic Finance Talent development program – Meezan Justuju, was held today at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi. Chairman IBA CEIF (Centre of Excellence in Islamic Finance) and ex-Governor State Bank of Pakistan – Dr. Ishrat Hussain, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Founding President & CEO Meezan Bank – Mr. Irfan Siddiqui, Deputy CEO Meezan Bank – Syed Amir Ali, Director IBA CEIF & Group Head Shariah Compliance, Meezan Bank – Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui were also present at the ceremony. The Profit before Tax of the Islamic banking industry surpassed PKR 393.4 billion during the August to December quarter of 2023. With a network spanning over 5,000 branches, an asset base exceeding PKR 9 trillion and a deposit base of PKR 6.75 trillion, Islamic finance in Pakistan is not only outpacing conventional banking but also gaining significant global traction. This momentum is driven by its alignment with responsible investing and its appeal to both traditional Muslim markets and beyond.