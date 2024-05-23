Crime rate drops 50% in a month

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon disclosed a significant reduction in Karachi’s crime rate, stating it has dropped by more than 50 percent in just one month.

Speaking at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), the senior provincial minister addressed the long-standing challenges faced by Sindh. He emphasized that Sindh has been politically and economically targeted for years, affecting the province and the country at large.

Memon highlighted that under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government, Sindh has seen considerable industrial growth. However, adverse conditions had previously forced some industrialists to relocate to other provinces or countries. He expressed optimism about the Sindh Government’s Dhabiji Economic Zone, which is set to become a pivotal part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Reflecting on the past, Memon noted the severe law and order issues 15 years ago, where people traveled in convoys for safety. Despite a recent uptick in crime, he reassured that the situation has dramatically improved in the last month.

Minister Memon also touched on infrastructure developments, praising Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s focus on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway and emphasizing the PPP’s commitment to the K4 water project. He stated that billions are being invested in Karachi, highlighting the city’s continued allure for employment opportunities, drawing thousands from across Pakistan.

With a focus on water and infrastructure solutions, Memon reaffirmed the Sindh government’s dedication to addressing these critical issues, ensuring Karachi remains a vibrant economic hub.