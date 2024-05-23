Motorway Police Conduct Mock Exercises in Sheikhupura

The Motorway Police in Sheikhupura recently conducted mock drills to evaluate the performance of rescue agencies and ensure the protection of life and property during emergencies on the motorways. These exercises aimed at timely response to fire incidents were carried out in collaboration with the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and a private petroleum company.

During the drills, practical demonstrations were conducted on how to rescue citizens in the event of an oil tanker fire, provide them with medical aid, and control the fire to clear the motorway for traffic. The exercises were inspected by Zonal Commander Motorway M2, Masroor Alam Kalachi, and Sector Commander Ghulam Qadir Sindhu, who praised the institutions’ prompt responses.

Speaking to the media, DIG Motorway Police Masroor Alam Kalachi emphasized that ensuring passenger safety during emergencies is the top priority of the Motorway Police, a duty they are committed to performing effectively.