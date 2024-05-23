Stylist to reckon with

What does a stylist never leave home without?

Safety pins and fabric tape. Wouldn’t imagine my life without them.

As an SFX makeup artist a stylist and also an influencer is there one category which you like working in the most?

I would like to work more as an SFX artist as it gives me freedom to show my art or diversity.

What inspires you?

Sunsets and sunrise in different weathers. I get the most creative around nature. Whenever I feel a creative block, I isolate myself around nature and I get the best ideas.

Do you think fashion in Pakistan and its various forays in the international market have any standing?

Yes, definitely. I feel Pakistan has so much diversity that if we align our paths we can do wonders in fashion.

What is your vision for yourself? Where do you want to go?

Sky is the limit and there’s no ladders to the moon. I’m delusional when it comes to my goals. Can’t even describe them in words the world will see for itself.

A lot of work in our industry happens through good networking does one have to be very outgoing for this?

I’m really bad at socialising but I feel if you know what you’re doing you’ll get wherever you want to be. One way or the other.

What is the best moment of your day what do you enjoy the most?

I don’t sleep at night so I enjoy my night the most. It’s me time. Most of my art and crazy ideas occur to me at night.

You have styled several celebrities in your career who has been the most interesting?

Everyone I’ve styled gave me a different experience I love every single celebrity I’ve worked with.

What are the basic requirements for becoming a stylist? Is there a course one needs to study?

I think at the end of the day no degree or courses matter you have to have an eye or aesthetic. However, you can always educate yourself through internet or studying different cultures

What message would you like to give for the girls out there looking to get into the field?

I would encourage every single girl out there to get out and live your dream or fantasy. Create your identity. Set goals for yourself and celebrate your small accomplishments.