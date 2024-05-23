Erica makes grand debut at Cannes

Pakistan’s first-ever Miss Universe participant, Erica Robin made her grand debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

After making the country proud last year, being the first-ever beauty queen to represent Pakistan at the iconic Miss Universe pageant, Karachi’s Erica Robin, 25, is turning heads with her debut appearance at the Cannes red carpet.

Although Pakistan is not participating in the official competition in the 77th edition of the film festival, Robin has been invited to attend the screening of Demi Moore-starrer ‘The Substance’ at Cannes.

For her maiden outing at the French Riviera, the beauty queen wore a gold gown by Pakistan’s ace couturier Nomi Ansari. The glittery number featured a thigh-high slit and halter neck detail, which she paired with a matching stole, strappy heels and pair of statement studs with a hint of green, rounding off her look with high-glam makeup and a sleek bun.

Sharing the first pictures of Robin’s appearance on Instagram, the pageant wrote on her behalf, “Feeling incredibly honoured and humbled to represent Pakistan on a global stage at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 as the youngest woman and beauty queen to walk on their prestigious red carpet.”

“I’m grateful for each step on this journey – from my home to Cannes and to my @yugenpr @josh_yugen family for making my dreams come true,” read the post further. “Thank you for the opportunity and the love.”

For the unversed, Pakistan was represented for the first time in the 71-year history of Miss Universe by Robin, in the beauty pageant held in El Salvador in November last year. Among the 84 contestants participating from across the globe, she secured a spot in the Top 20 finalists.