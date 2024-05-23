Nora Fatehi’s old video sparks cosmetic surgery debate

Speculations about Indian actor and dancer Nora Fatehi going through a cosmetic surgery intensified after an old video of the actor surfaced online.

The video, shared by an Instagram account titled surgicaljourney, shows the actor giving an interview to an Indian TV channel.

The video went viral as soon as it was uploaded to the social media with many speculating that Nora Fatehi had gone under the knife. Fatehi herself has in the past denied going through such procedures and claimed that all of her body features were natural.

However, the viral video has now people suggesting that the dancer indeed has gone under the knife with one user writing, “Her whole face whole body everything is changed.” Another said, “She looked fine no need for operation,”

A users said that Nora Fatehi looked great after the surgery. “But, my problem with these surgeries is that celebrities should acknowledge them. These surgeries skew beauty and body standards a lot.”

Reacting to the rumours about a plastic surgery last month, Nora Fatehi said that such reports are published because they trend on social media. However, she said that there was no truth to it.

“They’re just playing the social media algorithm game. I’m blessed with a body and I’m proud of it and my assets. I’m not ashamed of it,” she added.