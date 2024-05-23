Army raises concern over use of Afghan soil by militants

The Pakistan Army Wednesday reiterated its concerns over the use of Afghan soil by militants, saying that there has been a surge in infiltration attempts by terrorists at the Pak-Afghan border as well as terror incidents orchestrated from the neighbouring country.

“Terrorists from Afghanistan attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border and target security forces as well as the innocent civilians,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The statement also shed light on the army’s counter-terror operations including the ones being carried out in the Sambaza area in Balochistan’s Zhob district since April 21. The operations, as per the army’s media wing, have so far resulted in the neutralisation of as many as 29 terrorists. Recalling that Islamabad has time again urged the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their part, the ISPR called on the neighbouring country to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

This isn’t the first time the army has complained of the use of Afghan soil by terrorists to carry out attacks against Pakistan. The country has witnessed a significant surge in terrorist attacks since the current Afghan regime came to power – and even more so in recent months. Last month, Pakistani forces carried out IBOs inside Afghan territory against terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Furthermore, the ISPR’s statement also paid homage to Major Babar Khan who embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on May 14.