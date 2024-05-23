PTI demands judicial probe into attack on top leader

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded on Wednesday the formation of a judicial commission to probe the attack on the party’s Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan.

On Tuesday, the PTI leader was attacked by a group of trans persons in the federal capital. He was struck in the face with a blade. Following the attack, the perpetrators managed to flee the scene with ease. The PTI leader was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment. He was later discharged from the hospital. Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub, accompanied by other prominent PTI leaders, including Azam Swati, Shaukat Basra, and Khalid Khurshid, addressed the media and condemned the attack on Hasan and called for immediate action to ensure the security and safety of party members. The party leader lamented that the FIR “intentionally” omits the charge of terrorism, despite the incident being an “act of terror”.