PML-N to review, amend party constitution

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has decided to review and amend the party constitution, a notification has been issued in this regard. A seven-member committee was formed to revise and amend the party constitution of the Muslim League-N. The provincial president of PML-N Punjab, Rana Sanaullah, was appointed as the convener of the constitutional amendment and revision committee. The Member National Assembly (MNA) Anush Rehman has been appointed as the Secretary of the Amendments Committee. The amendment and revision committee includes Khawaja Saad Rafique, Azam Nazir Tarar, Khurram Dastagir Khan, Mohsin Ranjha, and Barrister Zafarullah Khan. Secretary General Muslim League-N Ahsan Iqbal issued the notification of the revision and amendment committee of the constitution of the party.