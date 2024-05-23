FDI in Pakistan: Boon or Bane?

The government is exerting a considerable amount of effort in order to entice investors from other countries, and it has repeatedly assuaged the concerns of the general people by assuring them that things would soon return to the state they were in earlier. One may ask whether or not it is sufficient to allow foreign investors to participate in all aspects of the economy, despite the fact that the concept of foreign direct investment (FDI) is often seen as a positive one. In the case of a country like Pakistan, though, the implication of FDI is not always positive and not always negative for the economy. However, the impact of FDI on the local economies can be quite profound. Another one of those countries that are experiencing this reality is Pakistan.

It goes without saying that the tendency of foreign investors to bring back the profits that they make from their investments back home comes as a big challenge to the government because it will indirectly put pressure on the government’s foreign currency reserves. This is because it is going to cause more demand on the part of the government for foreign currency. Specifically, this is because it will put a lot of pressure on the nation.

There will be many effects that will come as a result of the foreign direct investment (FDI) that is targeted, and the impact on the balance of payment (BoP) of the nation varies based on the type of investment included in the target. This is particularly attributed to the reason that projects employed for the purpose of exporting can provide positive outcomes in terms of enhancing the process of raising funds in foreign currency. The equalization of earnings will work in conjunction with the import of income from abroad, which will create favorable conditions for the balance of payments. This will happen especially if this does happen. It is possible that the investments that are targeting the domestic market can lead to a worsening of the balance of payments, as has been witnessed in Kenya. This is a possibility. In this case, the reason for this is that the profits from repatriation would be much larger than the revenues in foreign currencies, which would result in imbalances in both trade and payments.

While the cost of debt is always lower, the cost of equity is always greater than the cost of debt. Every single student who is currently enrolled in their first year of business school will tell you that this is something that they have experienced. When considered from a monetary point of view, this is an accurate statement. One of the reasons for this is that interest is recorded as an expenditure on financial statements, which in turn decreases the amount of tax burden that a firm is exposed to. This happens because interest is recognized as a cost. There are a lot of different things that contribute to this occurrence, and this is one of them.

The tax rate applied to dividends, on the other hand, is the same as the tax rate used for enterprises as a whole. Other considerations, such as their perception of risk, lead investors to expect a better return on stock than on debt. This anticipation is founded on this. When everything is taken into consideration, it is essential to keep in mind that the cost of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan is nearly always greater than the cost of borrowing money. This is an important point to keep in mind.

To summarize, if foreign money is required, it is nearly always more cost-effective to borrow it rather than to bring it in as foreign direct investment (FDI), provided that all other requirements remain the same. This is the case even if the cost of borrowing the money is the same. This is true regardless of whether or not the foreign currency is borrowed.

Taking into consideration this point of view, it is of the utmost importance to have solid investment frameworks in addition to incentives to engage in businesses that are centered on exporting in order to justify the higher cost of equity. Foreign direct investment (FDI) gives a wonderful potential for the expansion of Pakistan’s economy; however, the realization of this possibility is contingent on the execution of solid planning and effective administration. FDI is a lovely opportunity in and of itself. The government of Pakistan can capitalize on the potential benefits of foreign direct investment (FDI) while simultaneously avoiding the risks that are inherent to this type of investment. This is made possible by effectively managing the multiple complexities of profit repatriation, dynamics of the balance of payments, and concerns regarding costs.

When it comes down to it, foreign direct investment (FDI) is a sword with two blades that cannot be handled without exercising tremendous caution. Both sides of the sword are equally dangerous. Direct investment from outside does not always result in positive outcomes. While we are in the midst of doing the computations, it would be beneficial for us to have that information accessible to us.

The author, a seasoned professional in the field of education (Political Science), holds the esteemed position of Director of ORIC and is an Assistant Professor at the Department of International Relations, MY University, Islamabad.