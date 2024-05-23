PFUJ rejects Punjab Defamation Law

Journalists across Pakistan staged widespread protests on Tuesday, denouncing the Punjab government’s newly passed defamation law, the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), and the closure of the Quetta Press Club.

The nationwide action, organized by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), saw journalists gather outside the National Press Club in Islamabad. PFUJ President Afzal Butt condemned the laws, calling them “dictatorial measures” that stifle free speech. He vowed to continue the fight for press freedom, just as journalists had done against previous oppressive regimes. He demanded meaningful consultation with all stakeholders on this bill otherwise PFUJ will launch country-wide protest.

In Lahore, the Punjab Union of Journalists echoed these sentiments, holding a protest at the Lahore Press Club. President Arshad Ansari accused the provincial government of sabotaging negotiations on the defamation bill before its passage. President Zahid Rafiq Bhatti joined the chorus of disapproval, demanding the law’s immediate withdrawal.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, journalists at the Karachi Press Club observed a “Black Day” by raising black flags. The Joint Action Committee called for the repeal of PICA, amendments to the Punjab defamation law, and the reopening of the Quetta Press Club. They view the closure as a blatant attack on press freedom. Similar protests took place at the Bahawalpur Press Club, where journalists demanded the withdrawal of the defamation bill and the lifting of restrictions on the Quetta Press Club. These nationwide demonstrations highlight the growing concerns within Pakistan’s media community. Journalists are united in their opposition to laws they perceive as threats to their ability to report freely and hold power accountable.