Six killed as jeep falls in gorge in Abbottabad

At least six people including women and children were killed while five others injured when a jeep fell into a gorge here on Wednesday.

According to details, a jeep carrying people returning home after shopping skidded off road and plunged into a ravine in Bakot Numal area in Bakot police station jurisdiction in Abbottabad. As a result of accident, three women among six people died on the spot while five others were injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to Muzaffarabad hospital where condition of the wounded people was also stated to be critical and it was feared that death toll could rise further. The local elders stated that due to dilapidated condition of Bakot-Numbal road, accidents were usual but the administration was playing role of silent spectator.