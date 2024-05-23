NCHR launches report on irregular migration

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has called for addressing root causes of migration through sector-specific programs and local development initiatives.

The recommendation was made in a study titles “Perilous Journeys: Unravelling Irregular Migration from Pakistan,” launched by NCHR in collaboration with International Organisation on Migration (IOM) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denmark on Tuesday. Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar was the chief guest on the occasion. The report calls for dedicated awareness units in smuggling-prone areas, awareness campaigns, special investigation units within districts, investment in training systems to enhance human capital development and fiscal benefits and improved coordination and data sharing among the stakeholders.