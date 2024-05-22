PIA Flight Operations for Bishkek-Kyrgyzstan: An Update

Islamabad, May 22, 2024 – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the ongoing operation of its flights to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in accordance with a schedule set by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The boarding of these flights is being conducted based on a list provided by the Pakistani embassy in Kyrgyzstan, prioritizing students.

Prior to each flight, thousands of students gather at the airport’s check-in counters. Ensuring the safe return of these students to Pakistan is PIA’s top priority. However, maintaining proper procedures and order is equally crucial.

PIA urges all students to stay in contact with the Pakistani embassy to obtain their flight schedules and necessary information. Yesterday, PIA successfully operated two flights, and four more are scheduled for today. Additional flights are being planned to accommodate the remaining students.

A PIA spokesperson emphasized the importance of following the established protocols to ensure a smooth and efficient repatriation process.

For more updates, students are encouraged to regularly check in with the Pakistani embassy.