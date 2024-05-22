Ishal Associates defeats Sardar Group

In the important match of the Presidents Trophy Grade 2 organized by PCB, Ishal Associates defeated Sardar Group by an innings and 49 runs on the second day of the match. Ashal Associates’ sniper Shahzeb Bhatti dismissed eight players in the match and led his team to victory. In this match to be played at Jubilee Town Cricket Ground, Lahore, Ishal Group won the toss and decided to bat first and got out after scoring 318 runs in 72.1 overs. Ahmar Ashfaq scored 77 runs, captain Mohammad Sudis scored 66 runs and Zubair Khan scored 52 runs. In response, the Sardar Group team could not face the sniper bowlers of Ishal Associates and were bowled out for 158 runs in 42.5 overs in the first innings and 120 runs in 42.4 overs in the second innings after the follow-on. Sardar Group captain Iftikhar Ahmed scored 93 in the first innings while Muhammad Fahad Munir scored 32 representative runs. Shahzeb Bhatti of Ishal Associates guided three players to the pavilion in the first innings and five players in the second innings. Hamza Sajjad took three wickets in both innings while Muhammad Sudis dismissed three players in the first innings. In this match, Sajjadul Hasan and Mohammad Akyan were scoring, Sultan Mahmood and Abdul Kareem were umpiring while Inamullah Khan was the referee.