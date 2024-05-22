Sanjay Leela Bhansali to resume ‘Insha Allah’?

Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed the fate of his once-announced projects, ‘Inshallah’ with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt and another biopic of poet Sahir Ludhianvi.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave an update on his shelved passion projects, while speaking about his upcoming titles. “I can’t speak. I really don’t know what I’ll make, when I’ll make it, it’s a very spontaneous decision,” he said.

Bhansali continued, “I’ll be making Gangubai and suddenly, I put the script down and say, Ram Leela. So I’ll be suddenly making Inshallah, and I’ll say No, Gangubai. So I feel it’s about the inner calling of the filmmaker, the inner calling that comes from deep down that ‘ye banao (make this)’. Then I am full on onto the project, then I am into the film and I am making it like it’s me, my soul has to survive, us kisam ki (that kind of) commitment!”

“It’s with everything, so I can’t make a film with because it sounds good on the paper or it’s a good cast, it has to come from deep within to want to make the film, so what I’ll make [I don’t know],” he added.

Notably, his latest web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is one of his six passion projects. It followed six courtesans, essayed by Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh and their lives in the red-light district of Lahore. Next, Bhansali will be working on ‘Love & War’, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.