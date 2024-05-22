Sanam Baloch makes a comeback!

After her long absence from the spotlight, actor Sanam Baloch made a comeback to social media on Tuesday sharing a few videos on Instagram. While Sanam Baloch had been posting stories and posts on Instagram on occasions, this is the first time in months where fans saw her posting a few videos capturing her with a Punjab song in the background. Fans flooded the comment section as soon as the showbiz star shared three close-up videos on Instagram. Several expressed joy over seeing Sanam Baloch while others asked her to make a comeback to the showbiz industry. Sanam Baloch in April 2018 announced that she had separated from her then-husband. She has been rarely seen on television following the announcement of her divorce. The actor in August 2020 announced that she had re-married and is now the mother of a girl.