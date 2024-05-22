PM to attend funeral of Iranian President Raisi in Tehran

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to depart for Tehran on Wednesday to attend the funeral of slain Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz would participate in the funeral ceremony in Tehran, where leaders from around the world, including Muslim-majority countries, are expected to attend.

Raisi, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati, head of Raisi’s bodyguard team Mehdi Mousavi, and Iranian Supreme Leader’s representative in the province Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem, died in a helicopter crash in northern Azerbaijan on May 19.

The Pakistani government had expressed its condolences to the Iranian government and people over the tragic loss of life.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of President Raisi and extend our deepest condolences to the people and government of Iran,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz announced that Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions, and in solidarity with brotherly country of Iran.

He recalled that Pakistan had the pleasure of hosting President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian on a historic visit, less than a month ago and remembered them as “good friends of Pakistan.”

Shehbaz Sharif also visited the Iranian embassy. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Iran in the time of sorrow and grief. “Our sympathies and prayers are with the family members of the martyrs and the people of Iran,” Shehbaz said.

The funeral ceremony is scheduled to take place in Tehran on Wednesday, and Shehbaz is expected to pay his respects to the late Iranian leader. As part of the five days of mourning declared yesterday in Iran, tomorrow will be a public holiday. A large funeral will take place in Tehran, the capital, where Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is expected to lead a prayer. On Thursday, Raisi will be buried in his hometown of Mashhad, with Friday set to be the final day of official mourning.

The Pakistani government has also passed a resolution in the National Assembly condemning the death of Raisi and expressing solidarity with the Iranian people. “We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in this hour of grief and pay our respects to the late President Raisi,” said the resolution.

Sharif’s visit to Tehran is seen as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity with the Iranian government and people, and is expected to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.