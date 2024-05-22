JUI-F seeks ban on appointment of ‘dual-national’ judges in SC, HC

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has submitted a draft constitutional amendment to the National Assembly, seeking a complete ban on the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary who are dual-nationals. A Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been submitted to the NA Secretariat by JUI-F lawmaker Noor Alam Khan, which sought modifications in the Constitution’s Articles 177, 193 and 208, shutting all legal routes to the appointments of those judges who have foreign nationalities. The draft bill clearly stated that a dual-national individual shall not be appointed as a Supreme Court (SC) or a High Court (HC) judge. It also sought to block the passage to the appointments of foreign nationals as judiciary officers and servants as well. Raising objections over “foreign national” jurists, MNA Noor stated in the draft bill: “Judges of high courts and [the] Supreme Court must have their stakes in the country in which they hold [the] position of authority, privileged trustworthy.”