LHC approves Pervaiz Elahi’s bail plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved bail application of PTI central leader and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a case relating to illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly.

LHC’s Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmad on Tuesday pronounced the court verdict reserved earlier.

The court sanctioned the bail overturning the anti-corruption court Lahore’s verdict of disposing of Pervaiz Elahi’s bail plea. The former chief minister had moved LHC for post-arrest bail. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had lodged the case and arrested Pervaiz on 25 October, 2023.