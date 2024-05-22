Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, May 22, 2024


LHC approves Pervaiz Elahi’s bail plea

inp

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved bail application of PTI central leader and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a case relating to illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly.

LHC’s Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmad on Tuesday pronounced the court verdict reserved earlier.

The court sanctioned the bail overturning the anti-corruption court Lahore’s verdict of disposing of Pervaiz Elahi’s bail plea. The former chief minister had moved LHC for post-arrest bail. The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had lodged the case and arrested Pervaiz on 25 October, 2023.

Submit a Comment