OICCI and Shell Pakistan unite to address energy challenges

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), and Shell Pakistan Limited are jointly hosting the Pakistan Energy Symposium. This dynamic event, curated by Nutshell Group, will take place on May 22, 2024, at a local hotel in Islamabad and aims to address the pressing energy challenges and opportunities in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Energy Symposium – ‘Powering the Future’ will bring together leading experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue on the future of energy in Pakistan. The symposium will cover a wide range of topics, including sustainable energy solutions, energy security, innovation in the energy sector, and policy frameworks to support the energy transition.