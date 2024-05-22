Cricket ground inaugurated in Etihad Phase Town II

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, a cricket ground was inaugurated in Ittihad Town Phase II. The inauguration ceremony featured the Minister of Sports, Mr. Faisal Khokhar, as the chief guest. In his special address, Mr. Khokhar commended the establishment of the cricket ground, highlighting it as an admirable initiative that will encourage young cricket enthusiasts and contribute to the improvement of cricket in Pakistan.

Furthermore, Mr. Faisal Khokhar praised the ongoing rapid development projects in Ittihad Town Phase II during his speech. The ceremony concluded with an exciting cricket match, marking the vibrant spirit of the event.

Ittihad Town is on a fast track to development, offering numerous amenities to its residents in the near future. These include playgrounds for children, a mosque, and a commercial hub, among other facilities.