Punjab Food Department suspends 20 officials over corruption, negligence

On the instructions of Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yasin, the process of accountability has been accelerated in the Punjab Food Department. According to the details, on the instructions of the Food Minister, the Food Secretary suspended 20 officers for corruption, incompetence and serious neglect of duty.

The Food Minister said that the concerned officers showed negligence by not taking action on the presence of sub-standard wheat at the flour mills. According to Minister Food Bilal Yasin, action was taken against the officers for corruption, incompetence and negligence in the performance of duties. He said that there is no place for incompetent and corrupt officers in the department. The provincial food minister said that the Punjab government will not tolerate any obstacle in dispensation of relief to general masses.

Bilal Yasin said that efforts are being made to ensure the supply of quality and affordable flour in the markets across Punjab. Those suspended include officers from Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, Rawalpindi and Gujar-Khan.

According to the details, 6 Assistant Food Controllers were suspended from Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Gujar-Khan. Action was also taken against 7 Food Grain Inspectors in Faisalabad, Jhang and Bahawalnagar. 3 Assistant Food Controllers, 3 Food Grain Inspectors and 1 Junior Clerk were suspended from Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar. According to the notification, the concerned officers will be responsible for the safety, security and correctness of all the wheat stocks in their respective centers till final clearance.