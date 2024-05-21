One Year On: Appreciable Engagement With Baluchs

It will not be an overstatement that certain quarters always try to create hype about the prospects of Baluchistan.

Militancy, ethnic – terrorism and separatist groups are being glorified on social media platforms to sabotage the projects linked to the development of the province. Almost a year ago, the first media talk of banned BLF commander Gulzar Imam alias Shambay appeared as a pleasant episode for those who want to see the province prosper. In the same paper, a few questions were raised related to surging terrorist attacks in an article titled “Terrorism and Hollow Activism in Baluchistan” published on 26 December 2023.

It is worth recalling those questions here to comprehend the positive impact of Gulzar Imam’s surrender. Those questions are very much relevant today as well.

One: Who is involved in terrorism?

Two: Where are the safe havens or hideouts of the terrorists?

Three: Who is sponsoring, financing, training and patronizing the terrorists?

Four: What are the objectives? Why is the Pakistan in cross-hairs of terrorist outfits?

Press talks of Gulzar Imam provided deep insight into the issue of terrorism, separatism and ethno-nationalist anarchism. This became clear that terrorist networks are being handled, financed and trained by the Indian state actors. Baloch youth was hooked on the exploitation of social deprivation and ethnic hatred.

Let’s zoom in on the intended objectives of the handlers. Patronization of a separatist insurgency in Baluchistan serves two major strategic purposes for India. First: disorder in Baluchistan radiates the optics of a parallel separatist insurgency to the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK. Second: terrorist attacks in Baluchistan are detrimental to the successful completion of CPEC which serves the counter-China strategy of India and its Western allies. It was not only Gulzar Imam Shambay who disclosed these eye-opening facts.

A few months after his media talk, confessions of another militant commander Sarfaraz Bungalzai disclosed the similar vicious links of so-called Baluch rights activists with their Indian masters. At this stage, we should not lose sight of the dossier presented in UNO by Pakistan about Indian support to terrorists in Baluchistan through Afghanistan-based proxies.

The development of Baluchistan is the antidote to ongoing venomous terrorism and subversive campaigning. Banned BLF, BLA and their splinter groups are trying hard to create a wedge between the Baluchs and the state. Banned BLA and BLF are UN-designated terrorist outfits trying to dislodge the state institutions in the province.

False narratives were pitched on social media to demonize the state. Fabricated allegations of extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances and oppression are being propagated to portray a ghostly image of the state. The confessional statement of former commander Gulzar Imam alias Shambay paved the way for those who wanted to get rid of the web of militancy.

Sarfaraz Bungalzai, who took over the charge of the banned outfit after the surrender of Gulzar Imam, followed suit and laid arms along with his 70 fighters. Disclosures of both surrendered militant commanders have further stamped the confessions of Indian spy Khal Bhoshan Jhadev arrested inside Baluchistan over charges of patronizing the terrorist networks back in 2016.

Two consecutive non-violent surrenders of top militant commanders have largely spoiled the Indian investments made in the anti-Pakistan separatist outfits. Social media activism and attention-seeking drama on the plea for human rights by the so-called ethnic nationalists seem poised to dent the fragile stability in Baluchistan.

Surprisingly, none of the ethnic activists has ever condemned the terrorist outfits involved in the destruction of the province. During my university days, I found all my Baluch friends focused on education, career growth and development of respective native areas. They always condemned the baseless fabricated narratives promoted by the foreign-based elements. Baluch youth wants peace, education, development and prosperity.

Anarchists financed by foreign powers are pursuing an entirely different agenda which revolves around terrorism, violence, ethnic hatred, polarization and disintegration. Simply put, the enemy wants to replay the Mukti Bahini episode to inflict more wounds on Pakistan. Forces inimical to the peace of Baluchistan want to pitch the masses against the armed forces and LEAs.

Fortunately, sanity prevails at the state level. One year on, the mainstreaming of militant commanders and their followers was a step in the right direction. The government preferred peaceful non-violent engagement over absolute use of power. Decision makers especially the premier intelligence agency merit due appreciation for correctly diagnosing and rightly treating the deep-rooted cancer of foreign-sponsored terrorism.

The time has come to consolidate the successes made in de-radicalizing the militants. Stabilization of Baluchistan through persistent development should be the ultimate goal in the days to come.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com