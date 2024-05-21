CM vows all-out measures to address public issues

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her resolve to make people’s lives easier, stating that all necessary measures would be taken to address public issues.

The CM said in a meeting with the members of National and Provincial Assemblies from Lahore, including Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and MPA Mian Marghoob Ahmed, here on Monday. The CM said streets of every city, including Lahore, would be paved. Urban sanitation and sustainable solid waste management systems were on the cards, she mentioned. Earlier, both the visiting public representatives discussed development issues of Lahore In the meeting. They particularly apprised the chief minister about public issues and development needs of their respective constituencies. Moreover, general situation of the province also came under discussion. Both visiting members of the national and provincial assemblies appreciated various initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for welfare of people. They reiterated their determination to work together for development of Punjab. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan acknowledged Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision and speed to solve public problems. He added the launch of Nawaz Sharif IT City project could be a game changer for the province.

Mian Murghoob Ahmed said the fate of Lahore’s slums and suburban settlements was changing. Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik were also present.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a helicopter crash.

She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and the Iranian people in this hour of great national loss.

The CM said the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was an irreparable loss for Iran. She added, “We share the grief and suffering of people of Iran”. Ebrahim Raisi’s services for the promotion of Pakistan-Iran relations would never be forgotten, she remarked.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of death of a young student in a school roof collapse in Muzaffargarh. The CM said those guilty of negligence should be identified and punished as per law. She sought a report from DC Muzaffargarh in the matter. The Chief Minister offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family. She directed the authorities concerned to provide best treatment facilities to the injured students.