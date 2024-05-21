PMD urges precautions as heatwave grips parts of country

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a forecast for increased day temperatures from May 21 to 27, urging citizens to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from severe heatwave conditions.

According to the PMD, daytime temperatures are expected to rise 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan from May 21 to 27. In Sindh and Punjab, it added, temperatures are projected to be 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal from May 21 to 23, and 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal from May 23 to 27. The synoptic situation indicates that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, it added.

On Tuesday, predominantly hot and dry weather is anticipated across most regions, with particularly intense heat expected in central and southern areas. The PMD advised the public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and to use water judiciously. The extreme heat and dry conditions may also increase the risk of bush and forest fires in vulnerable areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Northeast Balochistan. Over the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather dominated most parts of the country, with very hot conditions in the central and southern regions.

However, isolated rain and thunderstorms were reported in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall recorded in these areas included 8mm in Parachinar, 2mm in Kalam, 4mm in Bagrote, 3mm in Gilgit, and 2mm in both Bunji and Hunza. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were: Sibbi at 48°C, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Mohenjodaro, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Jacobabad at 47°C, and Sakrand, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Khanewal, and Larkana at 46°C.