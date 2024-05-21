Punjab closes schools from May 25 amid scorching weather

Public and private schools in Punjab will remain closed for a week, from May 25 to May 31, announced the provincial school education department on Monday in light of the intense heatwave gripping the province. “However, schools will be allowed to conduct examinations as scheduled, with necessary precautions to ensure safety of students,” read out a notification of the school department, shared on X by Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat. Summer holidays in the province are to start from June 1. Two days ago, the Punjab government reduced school hours across the province to protect pupils from the risk of heatstroke. The notification specified that due to the extreme heat, school hours from May 18 through May 31 will be adjusted. During this period, all government and private schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM. On Fridays, working hours will be shortened from 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM. However, today Hayat informed that as per feedback received from parents and teachers on social media, schools will be closed from May 25. Over 7,000 individuals responded to the minister’s query, with 96 per cent urging to immediately close schools to safeguard students from the harsh weather conditions. The minister emphasized “prioritizing the well-being of students” amidst the severity of the weather.