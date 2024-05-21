KTC rubbishes market report as false, fabricated

Khyber Tobacco Company (KTC) has taken an exception to a report “Pakistan Cigarette Market Assessment 2024” by Ipsos Pakistan and described it as false and fabricated.

The KTC in a statement issued here said KTC is a leading cigarette manufacturing company in Pakistan, and “is compelled to address the public regarding the baseless and defamatory allegations levelled against it” by Ipsos. “The said report contains unsubstantiated claims and defamatory remarks regarding KTC’s business practices. These false allegations…have caused significant harm to KTC’s reputation and business interests,” it said.

KTC vehemently denies all accusations made in the report and asserts its steadfast commitment to compliance with all regulatory requirements, it added. “We assert with pride that we are among the preeminent national cigarette manufacturing entities, employing a workforce exceeding 400 individuals within the country, and serving as Pakistan’s foremost tobacco exporter during the fiscal year 2022-23. These factors significantly bolster our contributions to the national exchequer, in direct contradiction to the assertions made by Ipsos,” says KTC.