Achakzai urges institutions to work within constitutional limits

Tehreek Tahafuz Aien-e-Pakistan President Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Monday urged institutions, including the military, to respect constitutional boundaries, similar to global practices. “When we talk about the Constitution, some institutions think we are against them,” Achakzai said during a ceremony in Islamabad. “We only want our military to work within its constitutional limits, like armies worldwide.” Expressing concern over the country’s deteriorating condition, he said that if those who are ruining the country are not stopped, Pakistan will not survive. “This nation was not created to hurl abuses at our own people’s mothers and sisters,” he said. “Every blessing mentioned in Surah Rahman is present in Pakistan, yet we are starving because we do not adhere to our Constitution.” Achakzai emphasised the need for the military to operate within its constitutional limits. “Some institutions think we are criticising them when we talk about the Constitution. We believe the country cannot function without intelligence agencies, and we want our military to be among the best in the world, but they must stay within their boundaries,” he stated.