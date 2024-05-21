‘Umro Ayyar’ promotional ceremony receives tremendous reception at NUST

The star-studded promotional ceremony for the highly anticipated Pakistani film ‘Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning’ enthralled the audience at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) on Monday. The event, which took place at the university’s main auditorium, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of enthusiastic students, faculty, staff and their families, eager to catch a glimpse of the cast and crew of the VR Chilli Production’s film.

‘Umro Ayyar,’ inspired from Hamzanama and the first-ever VFX-based film in Pakistan with some of its scenes picturised at NUST, promises a visual and narrative treat, bringing to life the legendary adventures of the iconic trickster. The film’s promotional ceremony at the university was marked by an engaging panel discussion, a captivating trailer screening, and an interactive Q&A session.