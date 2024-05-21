Police constables still await promotion

In Punjab Police, everyone received promotions except for the constables recruited in 2004, who could not get promoted. According to details, 580 police employees in Lahore who passed the Intermediate Class Course could not be promoted from head constable to ASI. Meanwhile, in all other districts of Punjab, head constables have been promoted.

The constables recruited in 2004 completed their promotion course in 2022, but these 580 personnel still could not get promoted. Furthermore, ASI positions remain vacant in Lahore. On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, recruitment and promotion are being carried out according to merit and regulations in the provincial capital as well as in all ranges and districts. Dr. Usman Anwar stated that all positions will be filled with new recruitments and promotions of officers with good records in the next few days according to the rules and regulations. According to the Police Ordinance 2002, those who complete the police promotion course should be immediately promoted. However, despite completing the police promotion course in 2022, these 580 head constables have not been promoted to the ASI rank.