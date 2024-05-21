City admin fails to relocate graves during expansion of main arteries

During the expansion of the city’s main highways, the graves were not relocated at all. According to details, the green belts of Main Boulevard Johar Town are now resembling a graveyard. It has been revealed that there are 13 graves present on the green belt. Graves have been made in the green belts in the middle of Khayaban-e-Jinnah Road.

According to the PC-1 of LDA projects, it is considered in the survey that graves and utilities will be relocated to another place. For instance, the relocation of graves was completed during the expansions of the Metro Bus, Orange Train, and Bibi Pak Daman Shrine in the past. However, alleged negligence has occurred in the Khayaban-e-Jinnah expansion project.

According to PHA administration, the graves were present before the green belt was created. The LDA’s engineering department is unaware of the graves present in the green belts. PHA Director Zaheer Hassan stated that these graves were included in the green belts during the road construction. Additional DG PHA Safiullah Gondal mentioned that it is being checked whether these graves were present before or after the road construction. The DC Lahore and Chief Minister Punjab should take immediate action so that this project does not face delays.