K-Electric strongly condemns office attack

K-Electric strongly condemns the attack on its office and will pursue legal action against those responsible for the criminal assault and property damage. The utility company has called on local elected representatives to help restore peace in the area. The spokesperson for K-Electric highlighted that the outstanding dues from defaulters in PIB Colony, Lines Area, Kernal Basti, and Purani Sabzi Mandi have surged beyond PKR 4.9 billion. Despite this, loadshedding is being conducted as per the schedule available on the K-Electric website. Addressing public concerns, KE spokesperson reiterated that the duration of loadshedding is directly linked with to the ratio of electricity theft and non-payment of bills in a given area. Areas where theft and non-payment are reduced can benefit from improved power supply. Shutdowns due to maintenance or local faults should not be equated with loadshedding.