Pakistan won’t run smoothly without changes in system: Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that the hybrid government have no place in constitution.

Talking to media outside the accountability court in Karachi, he said the country will not run smoothly without drastic changes in the system. He urged for handing powers to capable people for solution of the national problems. He said no steps taken over breach of the constitution. “We have to go back to 1947 if we revisit the past. “The government have no public mandate, this setup has also come from the same route, earlier used by the PTI’s founder to form his government,” Shahid Khaqan said.

He said political parties used to form before elections to achieve specific targets. “We talk about people’s problems, political parties have adopted the route to win power,” he said. “The court asked about the offence. The NAB has also told that no financial benefit taken in the case,” talking on the case hearing he said.

“Visiting courts for several years, the NAB have no evidence. They even fail to point out which powers were misused,” former PM said. ” Former chairman of the NAB have to respond for it”. He said the NAB has only devastated the national economy.