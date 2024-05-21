Usyk victory over Fury poses big questions for boxing

Oleksandr Usyk stands at the summit of the boxing world after dispatching Tyson Fury in Riyadh in the early hours of Sunday morning to be crowned undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Here the PA news agency looks at the repercussions of the result.

What has the fight taught us about the division?

There was tons of respect between Fury and Usyk after their incredible fight tonight! ??#FuryUsyk | #RingOfFire | LIVE on TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/f4w6hgKmwf

— Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) May 19, 2024

That it is in rude health. Fury v Usyk bears comparison with the great heavyweight contests and while they are a cut above the rest of the pack, the likes of Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois and Agit Kabayel offer genuine depth.

An immediate rematch clause was written into both fighters’ contracts and they are set to clash in Riyadh in October.

It will not be a fight for the undisputed championship, however, because the IBF is to strip the belt from Usyk as he will be unable to face mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic due to the second instalment of his rivalry with Fury.

What if Fury wins?

The schedule for 2024 and 2025 had been carefully mapped out by the Saudi Arabian paymasters whose financial resources are making fights happen.

Had Fury won on Saturday, the plan was for him to defend the belts and then face Joshua twice next year with the second bout taking place at Wembley Stadium.