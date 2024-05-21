Never wait for a guy: Ushna

A-list actor Ushna Shah gave out a piece of crucial marriage advice to all the young girls out there, suggesting they should never wait for a guy.

In a recent conversation on a digital magazine’s podcast, actor Ushna Shah shared ‘girl advice’ for all the young women, who are in a relationship and are waiting for the guy to be ready for marriage. “So many girls waste their time,” she began. Shah continued, “If a guy is going to marry you or if he wants to marry you, he will marry you. That’s it. There are no ifs and buts.” “Women need to understand – which I probably learnt pretty late in my life, but I’m so blessed Alhamdulillah that I did – but please learn from other women that we have a biological clock ticking, which men don’t. I’m not saying that you must not focus on your career, or rush into a marriage, but what I am saying is that if a guy is wasting your time, don’t let him,” advised the ‘Habs’ star. “If you have to delay your marriage, it should be for the sake of your career, your parents or maybe yourself, but never do it for a guy. If a guy is making an idiot out of you, don’t let him.”

“One more thing girls, don’t send paragraphs to a man. If a guy is breaking your heart or is cheating on you and treating you poorly, the best thing you can do is to disappear from his life. Don’t even confront him, just disappear, as if you never existed in his life,” she suggested.

Concluding her advice, Shah added, “Stop wasting your years, time, emotions and mental health on other people. Nobody is worth it.”