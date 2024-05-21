Salman Khan won’t let his niece Alizeh pen book on him

Salman Khan is a doting uncle to niece Alizeh Agnihotri who is often seen promoting her films and attending events with her.

Recently, the Tiger 3 star revealed why he won’t let her pen a book on him.

Sharing the reason behind it, he added, “The amount she knows about me,” he giggled leaving everyone in splits.

Salman Khan is often seen engaging in fun banter with the paparazzi and meeting and greeting his fans with lots of love and humbleness. When not busy with work, bhaijaan prefers to stay home and spend quality time with his family.

He is also a doting uncle to young actress Alizeh Agnihotri who was last seen in the heist thriller film Farrey.

During an event, Khan revealed why he would never let his niece write a book on him.

Salman Khan’s professional life is an open book, the story of which is almost known to his ardent fans and followers.

However, some aspects of his personal life still stay hidden from the news.

Well, his admirers would love to dig deep into this unknown space and know more about the bhaijaan of B-town.

Exploring this idea, actress and host Sophie Choudry quizzed Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri. He asked what title would she choose if she ever had to write a book about the Tiger 3 star.

As the Farrey actress took a pause to come up with an answer, Khan, who was standing next to her at an event said, “I won’t let her write a book on me.”

