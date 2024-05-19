COKE STUDIO SEASON 15 RELEASES “CHAL CHALIYE”



Coke Studio releases the sixthsong from Season 15, Chal Chaliye, bringing the inimitable vocals of Sajjad Ali, Pakistan’s Prince of Pop, with the purity of neo-classical sensation, Farheen Raza Jaffry in an exchange that speaks to that of mentor and student.

This collaboration, a testament to producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan’s [Xulfi] vision, paints a vivid picture of a man (SajjadAli) urging a woman (Farheen Raza Jaffry) to step out of her comfort zone and embrace a life of adventure. The lyrics, “Koi tau awaz tujhe neend se jagaye gi | Toota hua khwab tera jorse dikhaye gi“ (A voice will sound to pull you from your slumber | A voice that will piece the fragments of your broken dream together), are a powerful call to action.

Directed by Awais Gohar, the opening scene showcases a bustling cityscape, reminiscent of a pre-Partition era, before transitioning to a richly hued room where Sajjad Ali sits, his presence imbued with a sense of experience and wisdom.

Farheen Raza Jaffry appears vibrant and full of life, yet remains hesitant, a stark contrast to Sajjad Ali’s confident demeanor. The video masterfully depicts the internal struggle between fear and the desire for adventure.

Indeed, Chal Chaliye is a poignant exploration of hope, courage, and the choices we make. It’s a testament to Coke Studio’s enduring legacy of bringing together exceptional artists and creating music that transcends borders.

The Artists:

• Farheen Raza Jaffry : A rising star from Lahore, Farheen is not just a singer, but a multi-faceted artist. Steeped in the melodies of Pakistani music legends, she brings a touch of the Golden Era to her captivating voice.

• Sajjad Ali: A true icon of Pakistani music, Sajjad Ali’s career spans genres from semi-classical to pop and rock. His electrifying performances and ability to blend genres have garnered him international acclaim.

Curated, produced and arranged by Xulfi, with Art Direction by Hashim Ali, Chal Chaliye can be heard here: https://www.youtube.com/@cokestudio