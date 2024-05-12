Dar to visit Beijing from May 13-16

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar will visit Beijing, China from 13-16 May 2024 where he will co-chair the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister and Director of the General Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi. According to a statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Saturday, the two sides will comprehensively review Pakistan-China bilateral relations including economic and trade cooperation; high-level exchanges and visits; upgradation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and future connectivity initiatives. The two leaders will also exchange views on the unfolding regional geopolitical landscape and bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora. On the sidelines of the Strategic Dialogue, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister is expected to meet Chinese leaders, senior Ministers and leading corporate executives. Deputy Prime Minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.