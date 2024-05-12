Roti now being sold at Rs 15 in Punjab

The Punjab government has further slashed the roti prices by one rupee to Rs15 in the province amid the ongoing wheat crisis.

The Naan Bai Association and the district administration have negotiated for the immediate implementation of the new rate. In a statement, the district administration spokesperson stated that there was consensus on the new price of roti from both parties. The spokesperson confirmed that there has been consensus on displaying roti prices across all shops. Last month, the Punjab government decreased the roti price from Rs20 to Rs16 across the province. On May 4, the price of a 20-kg bag of flour had fallen by Rs 800 in a few days, from Rs 2800 to Rs 2000 in Lahore.