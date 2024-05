Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Saturday arrived in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi will return to Pakistan on May 14. He will meet Irish Cricket Board officials and Irish government officials. Mohsin Naqvi will also meet the management and players of Pakistan Cricket Team.

It is pertinent to note that in the first T20 match in Dublin yesterday, the host Ireland defeated the guest Pakistan by five wickets.